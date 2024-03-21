Carlos Corberan makes exciting prediction for West Brom winger Tom Fellows

He has gone from being on the fringes of the Albion squad after his loan spell at League Two Crawley - to being a firm regular for Carlos Corberan's side.

But the Albion boss believes there is still much more to come from the young winger.

Fellows' performances for the Baggies has earned him a call-up for the England U20 side.

Corberan believes it is a fully deserved reward for the Albion academy graduate - and the Albion chief is intent on continuing to work with the winger to make him even better.

He said:"We’re always happy when our players are called up by their national teams.

“We’re happy because it means these players are doing very good things for their club and for us.

“The positive consequence of their contribution here at Albion is to go away and represent their nation.

“It’s the first time that he has received the call and it’s a reward for him.

“It’s certainly an important step for his career.

“For me, Tom Fellows is a player who can improve even more and we’re going to keep working with him to help him achieve the maximum level of improvement.

“Everyone wishes him the very best of luck for his time away with England.”

Fellows will be in the England squad to face Poland on Friday night before taking on the Czech Republic.

He was rumoured to be in line for a potential England call-up earlier this year - after under 21 boss Lee Carsley was spotted at The Hawthorns.

Fellows admits the last thing on his mind earlier this season was a national team call up - but he is eager to embrace the experience.

He added: "I’m honoured to be called up, it’s something I didn’t really expect.

“If you look at the start of the season to now, the last thing I thought I’d get was an England under-20 call. It’s an honour and nobody can take it away from me.

“Hopefully I’ll have grandkids and live a long life and to tell them I’ve been involved in an England set-up, it’s good.

“It should be a good experience, it’s good to learn off other coaches there and a lot of good players, we’ll see what happens.”