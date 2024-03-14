Former West Brom player and Wolves and Walsall coach Gerry Summers dies

Birmingham-born Summers represented Albion between 1950 and 1957 after he spotted playing junior football with Erdington Albion. He made 25 appearances for the Baggies.

Summers' daughter, Kate Licence, said on social media her dad had fought a battle with ill health since the new year.

He was employed by the club's offices prior to his 17th before penning an amateur deal and turning professional in 1951.

Summers made his senior bow in a 4-1 defeat to Manchester United on Christmas Eve 1955 and became a regular at left half. But he fell out of favour in the 1956/57 campaign and moved on to Sheffield United, where he enjoyed a lengthy stint and became a firm favourite, winning promotion to the top flight and playing in an FA Cup semi-final.

He went on to feature in Division Three with Hull City and Walsall, where he turned to a coaching role in the 1966/67 season and in total made 51 appearances.

Summers left the Saddlers for a coaching role at Wolves, working under former Baggies colleague Ronnie Allen. He oversaw one game – a 5-0 win over Newcastle alongside Jack Dowen – after Allen was dismissed. But he left Molineux on Bill McGarry's appointment.

He briefly played local cricket for Walsall before a spell in management began at Oxford United in the Second Division, where he spent six seasons.

Albion's Former Players' Association posted: "Our thoughts are with you and the family. Gerry was the oldest surviving former player at the age of 90. Our sincere condolences to you all. RIP Gerry."