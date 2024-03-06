QPR 2 West Brom 2 - Report

It was almost an undeserved victory on the road for Carlos Corberan's men, who led 2-1 at half-time and had an Alex Palmer penalty save and controversial Cedric Kipre handball off the line to keep them ahead.

But former Albion academy youngster Sam Field, a graduate of the club's famous production line let go to QPR in summer 2021, completed his double with a deflected header for 2-2.

Darnell Furlong was excellent and cleared off the line – this time legally – five minutes from time to preserve a valuable point for a clinging-on Baggies side, for whom the sparkling goalscoring form of loanee Mikey Johnston continued with yet another stunner, and Grady Diangana struck twice in the first half to turn around Field's opener.

Mikey Johnston and Jimmy Dunne (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Midfielder Field, 25, should have had a hat-trick as it was his header cleared from the line by Kipre's hand, just seconds after Palmer's stunning penalty save from Michael Frey in a bonkers encounter against an impressive home side in strong form under Marti Cifuentes, now with just one defeat in nine games.

The outcome and point sees Albion capitalise on rivals Norwich - who lost at Middlesbrough on Wednesday. Hull also dropped two points against Blues 24 hours earlier. The gap to the Canaries in seventh was extended to five points in front of watching new owner and chairman Shilen Patel – who is set to hold talks with Corberan over the next 24 hours.

It was one of Albion's less convincing displays of late under Corberan and QPR will feel aggrieved to not take all three points, but in a way the point will feel sweeter for the 1,500 travelling Baggies heading back up the M40.

As expected. Corberan's sole change to the starting XI was Adam Reach at left-back in a straight swap for Conor Townsend, who missed out with a hamstring injury.

Central defender Kyle Bartley was also missing from the squad, believed to be injured, with a first matchday involvement for free agent signing Yann M'Vila in his place.

The in-form Rs, under the stewardship of Spanish head coach Cifuentes, made two changes from Saturday's impressive win at Leicester as Paul Smyth and Frey replaced attacking duo Lyndon Dykes and Chris Willock, once an Albion loanee.

It was an evening full of emotion in West London as the hosts remembered club legend Stan Bowles, the great former Rs and England attacker who died last month aged 75. A supporter mosaic emblazoned the Stanley Bowles Stand with family members and former team-mates present. There was another minute's applause in the 10th minute with good news inside the stadium.

Cifuentes' hosts were the only side in the opening 20 minutes. Albion looked sloppy and loose in possession and the hosts had more energy. Ilias Chair had a deflected strike from a narrow beaten away by Palmer before another deflected delivery just cleared the outstretched grasp of the goalkeeper.

Michael Frey and Cedric Kipre (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

All the momentum was with the hosts and it was no surprise to see QPR take a 17th-minute lead.

Stourbridge-born Field scored twice in 45 senior games for Albion, his boyhood club. There was little celebration as he opened the scoring against the Baggies with a simple finish after an energetic run into the box.

Alex Mowatt's bouncing ball out of the edge of his own box caught Diangana on his heels and in stepped the Rs as Chair sent a dipping strike goalwards.

A bounce deceived Palmer, who could only shovel clear. Frey won the race to the ball and hit the deck with a dive but play went on for Lucas Andersen to cross for Field to convert from six yards. Albion deserved to be behind.

There was little sign of a response until yet another moment of wonder out of the blue from a new Baggies loan hero.

There was nothing on when Johnston was found out on the left wing but the hosts should've realised that problems were afoot.

Jed Wallace closes down Jimmy Dunne (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Especially when Johnston journeyed inside. He drove forward towards the left corner of the box but stopped a few yards outside and this time, instead of looking for that familiar far corner finish, he arrowed one towards the near post.

The rocket kissed the angle of post and crossbar on its way in. The latest in Mikey Johnston's wondergoal haul.

Barely two minutes later the away end was celebrating once again as their side struck down the other end of Loftus Road to turn things around.

This one owed to Albion's right flank and the regular supplier of ammunition Tom Fellows.

The youngster dropped his shoulder with a typical stepover to deceive let-back Kenneth Paal. His low cross was accurate and picked out Diangana, whose first touch beat two markers before an exquisite next touch sent the ball high into the net.

The breathless couple of minutes had Albion in front but didn't knock the wind from QPR sails.

The hosts were back in the ascendency before the break with most of the ball and good territory. A few dead balls did little to trouble Albion before big striker Frey nodded wastefully off-target in lengthy stoppage time.

QPR started the brighter after the break before real drama shortly into the second period.

Albion's new controlling shareholder shares a joke with managing director Mark Miles (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Reach was judged by referee Geoff Eltringham's assistant referee to have handled a cross from QPR's right. The full-back arm looked tucked in but the assistant was certain.

Up stepped the busy Frey but his low spot-kick was plucked away from his bottom left corner by Palmer. It was a fine spot-kick save even though the Swiss' effort lacked power.

Then followed the real drama. Seconds later and a cross from the left picked out Field, who thought he had a second goal with a fine header that cleared Palmer's grasp only for what appeared a stunning Kipre goalline clearance.

Only for replays to show that the Ivorian had indeed handled clear a yard out. It was so well disguised that officials and even home players didn't complain.

It prompted a Corberan reshuffle as Semi Ajayi was introduced for Fellows in a back-five switch before Pipa replaced Reach minutes later.

QPR spurned one of their best openings of the second half around a chaotic few minutes as veteran defender Cook headed a corner wide.

It was not quite one-way QPR but it was almost all the Rs at 2-1. Clear-cut chances weren't regular, but the hosts were in control.

Cifuentes' men thought they had equalised 20 minutes from time but Frey's last finished was cancelled as referee Eltringham had whistled for a foul a second before, potentially for an offside, while Kipre was also victim of a high foot.

Albion continued to defend deep - and well - in a bid to hold on, but the resurgent home side kept coming, with the crowd feeling a clear sense of injustice.

Albion continued to head clear until they couldn't anymore. A deep cross was sent goalwards by Jimmy Dunne and it crashed against the woodwork. It appeared the Baggies might survive by the skin of their teeth again but Field's follow-up stooped header flicked off an away shirt for a scrappy, scrambled equaliser.

The Rs rallied to grab the ball in search of a winner. They had nine minutes of normal time left but a breathless clash would rightly finish with a share of the spoils.

The nearest either got was veteran defender Cook's scarcely believable bicycle kick cleared off the line brilliantly by Furlong's header five minutes from time, completing an excellent night at the full-back's former club.