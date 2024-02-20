Carlos Corberan given glowing reference from West Brom new boy Yann M’Vila

The former France international revealed he jumped at the chance to be reunited with the Spaniard after agreeing a short-term deal until the end of the season at The Hawthorns.

M’Vila, a free agent since leaving Olympiacos last summer, previously worked with head coach Corberan at the Greek club in 2022.

The 33-year-old, who also had offers from clubs in Turkey and Saudi Arabia, said: “It was a pleasure to work with Carlos and I’m really pleased to be back with him again now. He contacted me and asked me to come here and straight away, I said yes.

“Carlos is a very good coach. For me, he is so, so smart when it comes to the tactical and technical side of the game.

“For me, he will be one of the best coaches in the world in the next few years because he is so detailed in everything he does.

“When I talk to him, I can see he loves football and that it’s his life. I feel the same. Football is my life and I’m delighted to be at Albion.

“I only had about two months with him, but the connection was perfect. I want to play for him and I want to give my maximum for him.”

M’Vila will not be involved at Plymouth tonight as he looks to build fitness, having not played a competitive match since May.

Corberan said: “We will need to be patient with him from a fitness point of view as he has been a free agent since the summer, but we know he has the determination to be ready for what will be an important few months.”