Exclusive: Significant update as West Brom takeover edges closer

American medical entrepreneur Patel is in advanced talks to buy the club from controlling shareholder Guochuan Lai.

It is understood there is a confidence on all sides that talks can be concluded within a couple of weeks as the club work to get a deal, believed to be worth in the region of £60million, wrapped up.

That valuation is thought to consist of around £40m debt as well as running costs for the remainder of the season.

Florida-based Patel's presence at The Hawthorns is not a sign that a deal is fully agreed, but that negotiations between all parties, brokered by sports lawyer David Hinchcliffe, continue to head in the right direction.