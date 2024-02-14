Contract talks on agenda for key West Brom players

The Baggies head into a summer of real potential change with a number of senior squad members out of contract.

Regardless of a takeover from Guochuan Lai being completed, the club must look to reduce the squad’s wage bill and several players are expected to move on.

The out-of-contract cohort include midfielder Alex Mowatt and defender Cedric Kipre, regular stars for Corberan this term. Other familiar faces are experienced duo Matt Phillips, currently injured, and Kyle Bartley.

“It is something I know the club is having conversations with them, to see if the club’s targets – with the players we want, want to keep working with us so that in both parts we have the desire to keep working together,” Corberan said when asked about Mowatt and Kipre. “Important too is the financial expectation of the players is the same as the financial possibilities of the club. Those are the two things that need to be managed.

“But I know the club is having conversation with the players, we know many finish the contracts and I think it’s something in the next weeks or months will happen.

“But I am not having the conversation as it is not one of my targets as the coach.

“I work very aligned with the club, but I am not managing any type of conversation.”

Other first-team squad members whose Hawthorns terms expire at the end of this season include Nathaniel Chalobah, Adam Reach, Erik Pieters and Martin Kelly, as well as youth graduate goalkeeper Ted Cann and a host of academy players who will complete their first year as professionals.

Albion last month tied down the long-term future of starlet Tom Fellows to a new three-and-a-half year deal.