West Brom u21s 0-3 Reading u21s – report as young Baggies fall to dramatic cup exit

Richard Beale's youngsters entered the Keys Park clash against the basement visitors from Berkshire – who had not won a game in the competition this term – knowing just a point would guarantee safe passage to the knockout stage of the competition Albion won two seasons ago.

The junior Baggies had the point they required and were progressing at half-time, but second-half goals from Jayden Wareham and substitutes Jahmari Clarke and Michael Stickland, coupled with Blackburn's 3-2 win at Sheffield United elsewhere, saw Beale's side crash out as Rovers went through instead.

Albion were second, behind the Blades on goal difference alone, before kick-off but both results saw them miss out on either qualification place and Reading were good value for their victory on an off-night for Albion, who are struggling with limited options, having to take their two central defenders, both in makeshift roles, off at half-time.

It will be back to league Premier League 2 action for Beale's side, who are 18th in a division of 26, and won 1-0 at Middlesbrough last time out. They host Derby at Keys Park next Monday.

The junior Royals, managed by former Ireland international striker Noel Hunt, started the brighter and striker Wareham flicked a header wide from Adrian Akande's fine cross.

Albion almost struck a sensational opener minutes later as a corner was recycled towards Layton Love and the giant striker sent a fierce bicycle kick towards goal to draw a fine low stop from goalkeeper Harvey Collins. It was a wonderful acrobatic effort from the frontman.

The visitors wondered how they weren't ahead seconds later as Kiyan Coke Miles Smith somehow lifted over from close range. Akande dragged well wide shortly afterwards after Deago Nelson lost the flight of the ball.

Midfielder Matt Richards, recently back from senior loan experience at Stourbridge, sent a good headed opening at Collins from Cole Deemings' pinpoint free-kick.

A flurry of early chances calmed down and transformed into a bitty, stop-start first period where both sides gifted possession to the opposition.

The visitors' central defender and captain Louie Holzman lifted a glorious chance over on the stroke of half-time with the Baggies let off the hook.

Beale withdrew his two central defenders at the interval as skipper Reece Hall and Josh Shaw were replaced by striker Jovan Malcolm and under-18s defender Jenson Sumnall, formerly of Stourbridge.

The young Baggies moved the ball quicker after the break and were the brighter side, albeit openings on goal were still at a premium.

Albion keeper Ben Cisse was drawn into good work after the hour with a low parry from Charlie Wellens' free-kick.

Beale's side struggled to create and were punished down the other end 20 minutes into the second period. With the home defenders unable to clear, top scorer Wareham broke through and found the bottom left corner.

The Baggies attempted to respond but Malcolm could not get enough on his header from Alex Williams' cross.

And the contest was put beyond the young home side as the Royals progressed far too easily down their right for substitute Clarke to finish into the far corner, again via a Cisse touch.

The closest the home side came to troubling the scoresheet was Malcolm's rasping strike from the left of the box with five minutes left, but it arrowed narrowly off target. Malcolm then shot low at Collins after being well found by Nelson. Cisse saved well from Clarke in stoppage time to prevent a third.

But he couldn't deny the Royals one more goal as sub Stickland powered in a header from a corner in stoppage time.

Albion u21s (4-2-3-1): Cisse; Williams, Hall (c) (Malcolm, 45), Shaw (Sumnall, 45), Nelson; Deeming (Mfuamba, 61), Richards; Higgins (Sule, 79), Heard, Bostock; Love.

Subs not used: Foster.

Reading u21s: Collins, Salam, John Clarke (Ryan, 73), Purcell, Holzman (c), Hammond-Chambers Borgins (Stickland, 73), Akande, Senga, Wareham (Jahmari Clarke, 73), Wellens, Smith (Okine-Peters, 79).

Subs not used: Norcott.

Referee: Elliot Bell