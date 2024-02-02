Carlos Corberan admits West Brom still in hunt for one more signing

The Baggies were unable to add central midfield cover to their ranks on deadline day yesterday as the club enquired about Calum Chambers' availability from Villa but a move did not progress.

The head coach made three loan attacking additions but is desperate to add strength to his midfield after Jayson Molumby was ruled out for the remainder of the campaign after foot surgery.

The window shut at 11pm on Thursday night but all clubs remain able to bring in an unattached player and Corberan, whose side welcome Blues tomorrow, revealed the club are now looking into that market.

"Knowing and being aware of the financial limitations of our club, we have made an effort to improve and strengthen the squad after we had some needs that we had to cover," Corberan said of Albion's January business.

"Sometimes when the situation is difficult financially the club is not able to make the effort to cover the needs so I value the effort.

"In terms of attacking players I told you that we wanted to add one player with versatility and that was Andi (Weimann) who can play in different positions and one specific winger that is (Mikey) Johnston.

"With the small injury of (Daryl) Dike we understood that it was necessary to add someone even if he is young and doesn’t have experience in senior football or the Championship with Callum Marshall, someone that has a lot of potential.

"That is three positions we have improved. Even now we have a situation that still there are some needs we have to cover because we suffered the injury of Molumby.

"We know he is not going to play during the rest of the season and we are still aware of this need and making an evaluation of the free agent players to improve this position too.

"After his injury we have three specific midfielders: (Nathaniel) Chalobah, (Alex) Mowatt and Okay (Yokuslu). We have the option to play with (Adam) Reach too, something I can consider but unfortunately he is progressing well but he is injured at the same time."

Corberan wants to add to Chalobah, Mowatt and Yokuslu with a demanding second half of the Championship campaign to come. Adam Reach, projected to be back from injury in a couple of weeks, is a makeshift option, as is John Swift. Corberan admitted youngsters Harry Whitwell and Kevin Mfuamba still have some development to make to be considered regular options.

The Spaniard wants a free agent recruit in as soon as possible but stressed the club are currently in a position where they do not have to rush.

"We know that we are going to play a lot of games in a short period of time and it is a position where we are still looking at options to see if we can improve," added the Baggies boss.

"Depending on how long you don’t have a club it takes more time for a player to be ready or it takes less time. But there are other things that can be involved.

"If you know the player, his history, the value that you give to the player and of course again the financial possibilities to approach the player because the fact a player is free doesn’t mean he is cheap. So at the end you need to put all these things together to see the possibilities.

"The faster the better because it will cover better the different possibilities. Right now let’s say there’s no rush because we still have three midfielders."