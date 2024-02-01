West Brom sign Celtic winger to complete deadline day business

The Republic of Ireland international, 24, follows Andi Weimann and Callum Marshall through the door as a third and final attacking loan recruit in the winter market ahead of tonight's 11pm deadline.

Johnston was revealed by the Express & Star this week as Carlos Corberan's primary winger target and Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers was willing to accept the Celtic academy graduate's desire of more game time.

Johnston has appeared in nine Scottish Premiership fixtures for Celtic this term. Weimann, Marshall and Johnston are all set to be available to feature against Blues at The Hawthorns on Saturday.

His arrival, at the time of writing, looks set to conclude Albion's business, both in and out, for the window.

Corberan was keen on another midfield recruit as cover but the club were unable to get any further deadline deal over the line.