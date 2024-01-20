West Brom dealt fresh injury blow as midfielder set for surgery

The Republic of Ireland international has not featured since the New Year's Day defeat at Swansea, in which he took painkilling injections in his foot to play after taking a knock against Leeds the previous fixture.

He was projected for a possible return at Norwich on Saturday – which Carlos Corberan's men lost 2-0 – but the head coach revealed on Friday Molumby was being sent to a specialist for a second opinion.

And the review has shown Molumby will go under the knife to fix the damage, with three months set to see the former Brighton youngster sidelined for much of the remainder of the campaign, where he joins Matt Phillips and Josh Maja as long-term absentees.

"I think he will be around three months out of the competition, so around 12 weeks, we expect he will not come back with the team," Corberan told the Express & Star.

"Yes (worse than expected) – sometimes with this injury it looked like he was ready to play with an injection against Swansea, but he was not ready to play because in the Leeds game he suffered an injury that will move him out for 12 weeks after the surgery happened, because he now needs surgery too to fix the injury.

"Still we are watching and analysing the injury and type of surgery we are going to do, but we don't expect less than 12 weeks after the surgery.

"It is not ligaments, but it is one part of the foot that they need to fix well."

Molumby has not been a regular starter this season due to the emergence of Okay Yokuslu and Alex Mowatt as Corberan's regular midfield partnership.

But the 24-year-old is a regular substitute and his absence significantly weakens the head coach's depth and options.

There has been another midfield blow from Carrow Road, with Okay Yokuslu being withdrawn in the first half due to a back spasm initially felt in the warm-up in Norfolk.