Baggies Bitesize: Worrying West Brom trend, Fellows & Wiemann option

Fellows and the missing Albion spark

It is fair to say the day got off to a bad start with the news that in-form youngster Tom Fellow was missing with a bug.

Given how he was performing in his recent sparkling displays, it threatened to be a chink in Albion's attacking armour.

And so it proved to be. Aside from small spells in either half, Albion looked pretty blunt and needed someone to given them a spark.

What Fellows gives you is something unpredictable, someone who can produce something out of nothing.

Even if one of his runs or a cross doesn't lead to a goal, it gives the side a lift and gets them on the front foot.

The good news is that it was just an illness, and it looks as if he will be back for the derby. He is the type of player who could be key next week.

Away day concerns