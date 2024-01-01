Brighton recall Jeremy Sarmiento from West Brom as Carlos Corberan plots January business

The January transfer window opened today and the Baggies head coach has had his attacking options hit again as the Seagulls moved to take the Ecuador international back to the AMEX Stadium.

Sarmiento started six games in a row prior to Boxing Day in a consistent run of action. He totalled seven starts for Albion and 21 appearances in all.

The Brighton attacker arrived still overcoming a metatarsal injury suffered earlier in the year and Albion had to be patient in bringing him up to speed. He then injured his quad in October after a first Baggies start.

He scored twice for his loan club, against Middlesbrough in August and the winner at Cardiff at the end of November in his first sustained period of senior football.

Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton have been hit by a number of attacking injury absentees, including Solly March, Simon Adingra, Kaoru Mitoma, Ansu Fati and Julio Enciso all sidelined. It remains to be seen if the 13-cap Sarmiento will return straight into the Seagulls' first-team plans. De Zerbi handed Sarmiento a bumper new deal before his loan to The Hawthorns.

Albion are progressing with a takeover from controlling shareholder Guochuan Lai, thought to be advancing, with the target to be completed before the end of the month.

Head coach Corberan, whose side face Swansea away today, turns his focus to the January transfer window and alongside head of football operations Ian Pearce Albion will target two attackers, to cover injuries and Sarmiento's departure.

The Express & Star understands Albion had targeted one January signing, a winger, prior to Sarmiento's recall. That was primarily to cover the lengthy injury blow to influential winger Matt Phillips.

But Brighton's move has now prompted the Baggies to look for another attacking options, be it in the loan department or free agents.

Grady Diangana will depart England after today's clash at Swansea for African Cup of Nations duty with DR Congo and spend much of the month in the Ivory Coast, leaving Albion with just Jed Wallace, John Swift, Tom Fellows and Adam Reach as recognised options behind a centre-forward.