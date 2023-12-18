Lewis Cox's West Brom ratings v Stoke as duo get 8/10

Alex Palmer

Not at fault for Gooch’s fluke opener. It was the only place the ball could have gone in. Otherwise rather untested.

Unlucky 6

Darnell Furlong

Defended well for the most part but was wasteful at times and a touch hesitant with the ball. Superb, persistent work for the equaliser.

Assist 6

Kyle Bartley

Did well for the most part. Booked for a cynical foul and might’ve been late winner but for offside flag.

Solid 7

Cedric Kipre

Continues as his side’s rock. In colossal form right now, nothing fazes him or seems to beat him at the moment.

Immense 8

Conor Townsend

Struggled in the first part of the contest as Gooch’s goal came from his side but grew into game and had a good second half. Attacked well.

Improved 7

Okay Yokuslu

The standout of Albion’s two central midfielders on the day. Used the ball well mostly but for one edgy early moment playing ball out from back.

Controlled 6

Alex Mowatt

Provided the defensive service in front of the back four, but Albion missed having his creativity further forward where he can unlock defences.

Shield 6

Jed Wallace

Shone on his return to starting XI. The best attacker on the field by some margin be it on left, right or centrally. An inspiration others struggled to match.

Inspiration 8

Grady Diangana

Sloppy with the ball early on but crossed well for Sarmiento. After that faded badly and withdrawn first for Fellows. Didn’t influence enough beyond wing-backs.

Wasteful 5

Jeremy Sarmiento

Lashed over and drew good Bonham save. Sometimes too extravagant with tricks at 1-0 down but lively at times. Corberan wanted more output overall.

Lively 6

Brandon Thomas-Asante

Lashed in an excellent finish for seventh goal of the season and almost the late winner with a flick. Uninvolved at other times but was a key goal in game.

Finish 6

Substitutes

Tom Fellows (Diangana, 71) Couldn’t find his usual level of influence from bench. Booked 6. Pipa (Sarmiento, 77) Dangerous. Almost scored twice 6. Jayson Molumby (Mowatt, 87). Subs not used: Griffiths, Taylor, Pieters, Ajayi, Chalobah.