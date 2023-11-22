Former West Brom full-back Paul Robinson comes out of retirement - and reveals management ambitions

Robinson, a firm fans favourite at The Hawthorns who turned out over 230 times for the club, recently left The Den after spending two-and-a-half years as first team coach alongside manager Gary Rowett.

Following Rowett's departure Robinson also left The Lions - and while he awaits his next coaching move he's put the boots back on and turned out alongside his son in the Birmingham & District Football League.

Robinson played 90 minutes for Claverdon in their 3-1 victory over Diamonds Academy Saturday Diamonds U21s on Saturday - and is planning to play regularly for the local side as he takes a bit of time out.

The tough tackling left back, who went on to Bolton before finishing his career with Birmingham City told the Baggies Broadcast: "It was really good, it is not at the levels I used to play so my body can cope with it.

"It'll be every other week unless they keep dragging me in, but I enjoyed it and it is an opportunity to play with one of my sons. I'd like to do the same with all of them, it was a great lifetime experience and a great joy to grace the same pitch."