Carlos Corberan's side go to St Marys as one of the division's in form sides - and will take on a Saints outfit who themselves are on a good run of form.

Here is some of the action as Albion step up preparations for the big trip South:

Alex Palmer is all smiles (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Tom Fellows battling the heavy rain at Albion's training ground on Thursday (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Grady Diangana gets the better of Jayson Molumby (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Pipa tries to get out of a tight space (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Semi Ajayi made a successful return to the side last weekend (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Cedric Kipre has possession of the ball under pressure from Erik Pieters (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Jed Wallace tries to get the ball under control (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Okay Yokuslu and youngster Tom Fellows battle for the ball (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Jeremy Sarmiento returned to the Albion side in the recent win over Hull (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).