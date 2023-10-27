West Brom handed Cedric Kipre boost & Semi Ajayi latest - WATCH

Cedric Kipre limped off in the win over QPR (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Ivorian limped out late on during the Baggies' 2-0 midweek success over Queens Park Rangers after hurting his knee and head coach Carlos Corberan admitted afterwards he feared an absence of months.

But the 26-year-old, a mainstay of Corberan's backline and an impressive performer this term, was working with medical staff today and will train this weekend to determine whether he can feature in Monday night's trip to Coventry City. Also back available to the head coach is left-sided defender Conor Townsend, who missed out against QPR through illness.

There was, however, not so good news on Kipre's central defensive colleague Semi Ajayi, who is almost-certain to miss out at the CBS Arena with ankle ligament damage, with a exact timescale on his absence yet to be given

Corberan told the media in Friday afternoon's press conference: "We know we are in one period where the competition is a challenge because we are losing so many of the players.

"Fortunately the good thing after the last game was the injury to Kipre, that looked like a very important injury, the scan has given us positive news that is didn't show any important injury, it is more about the pain of Kipre.

"The initial observation looked like a serious injury but the scan brought us some calm and let's see, there is no injury and only pain, it can be just irritation, it depends on how Kipre is feeling in the next days, so we have chances for him to play, which is very positive news."

Corberan underlined the importance to his side of Kipre, who spent last season on loan at Cardiff. The defender underwent a recovery sessions in the swimming pool yesterday and worked with medical staff on Friday.

"We never want to lose any players, and I think Cedric has been one with more minutes with the team, this is because he's one player who can have a big contribution to what we want to do on the pitch.

"Of course, I was sad after the game being honest, I don't like to lose any of our players, especially in an action where there is nothing you can do to avoid the action," Corberan said. "But we received last night the result of the scan and it was positive, even if we don't know if he will arrive for Monday.

"It's positive to see the player looks like he only has irritation in the knee ligament and not an injury because these type of injuries can go from six weeks to three months to six months, so you never know. The first evaluation with the pain didn't allow us to be positive.

"If the reaction is OK then tomorrow he can try to train. If he trains he has options to play, if he doesn't train he won't play."

The head coach added on Ajayi: "Semi keeps having the injury and other players are still in that process of injury, but it is important to not lose any more players. Now (Conor) Townsend is back in the group because he was sick. I don't know if Kipre will be ready but at the end he is going to be with the group for the next week so it is positive news.

"I am in the same situation with this (a "miracle" for Ajayi to be ready), it's a challenge. He has a grade two ligament (damage) of the ankle, it's a different type of injury and we need to see how he progresses.