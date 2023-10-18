Caleb Taylor could make West Brom step forward in January

Defender Caleb Taylor in training at Albion's training base in Walsall (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Corberan and the Baggies may well find themselves shorter on numbers in early 2024 with defender Semi Ajayi, barring injury, a strong candidate to head to the African showpiece tournament with Nigeria.

Academy graduate centre-back Taylor, 20, has only played in the EFL Cup this season as Albion bowed out at the first hurdle at Stoke on a difficult evening for a much-changed side.

The Hawthorns head coach admitted one of the reasons for keeping Taylor on site as opposed to another loan spell was to cover the Nigerian, who is 30 next month, as he jets off to Ivory Coast.

"One of the reasons Caleb is here is exactly for this, I want to make him ready," said Corberan.

"We know that Ajayi, if as normal, will go with the national team in January. He's been an important player for Nigeria so he will have possibilities.

"In football we cannot think about January, we are in October, but I want to have the players ready, with the ideas, with the training, everything."

The major tournament begins on January 13 and Nigeria play their first match the following day. The final is February 11, meaning Ajayi could miss up to five Albion fixtures.

Ajayi featured for his nation, winning a 26th cap, in a friendly against Saudi Arabia last week.

Taylor flourished on a fine loan spell in League One at Cheltenham Town last season, with whom he made 49 appearances and won the Robins' young player of the season.

"Caleb is here so that when the moment arrives he is ready," the head coach continues. "That can be with Ajayi here or without him because he is with Nigeria, we can not know yet.

"He could be here because of injury, or bad performances...or excellent performances from him (means he goes).

"I think right now we have a very good squad, without the positions of the striker, but we can always find solutions in the team."

Albion are not especially short of central defensive options. Ajayi was in the side this season prior to injury but Cedric Kipre, Kyle Bartley and Erik Pieters have also been regulars.