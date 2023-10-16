Carlos Corberan: Daryl Dike will be 'like new signing' for West Brom in New Year

Daryl Dike has been out of action since picking up an injury at Stoke last season (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

United States international striker Dike, 23, has endured injury hell in his near-two year spell at The Hawthorns and is currently recovering from a third major setback.

Albion’s head coach now says the powerful frontman is not likely to make his comeback until after Christmas – and January will be nine months since a full rupture of his Achilles at Stoke in April.

Corberan described Dike’s attitude to returning as “committed” and likened his availability to that of a new January recruit, given the financial restraints around Albion’s ability to manoeuvre in the market.

“The same process, he’s very committed with the club,” Corberan said. “He’s very committed with his recovery, but it’s a very long-term injury, so he’s one player that I cannot expect to play until January.

“He will be one of the new players for January, in the January market we will add to the squad.”

Dike, a £7million January 2022 signing from Orlando City, has been through a torrid time with injury since he arrived on these shores.