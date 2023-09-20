Watford 2 West Brom 2 - Report

John Swift curls Albion level with a stunning free kick (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

All four goals were scored in a whirlwind opening 22 minutes, which Tom Ince started with a bending strike into the top corner with just three minutes left on the clock.

John Swift got Albion back on level terms with a free-kick that left Daniel Bachmann rooted to the spot, before Jed Wallace's finish completed the turnaround three minutes later.

But Albion were only able to hold onto their lead for another four minutes when Matheus Martins was allowed to cut inside and unleash a stunning strike into the top corner from 20 yards.

Albion had Alex Palmer to thank for getting over the line with a point, after the Baggies goalkeeper made a stunning finger tip save to hoist Ismael Kone's header onto the bar.

John Swift celebrates after levelling the scores (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

An eventful start to proceedings saw Ince send a delightful bending strike into the top corner. Furlong stormed out to close down Martins but found himself caught out of position, as the Hornets switched the ball from left to right with a series of quick, intricate passes.

Ince collected on the edge of the box, cut inside onto his left foot and unleashed an unerring strike beyond the reach of Palmer.

Albion chased shadows for the next few minutes whilst Watford dominated possession, although Jayson Molumby's tenacity in midfield forced a mistake from Jeremy Ngakia to provide the visitors with their first opening.

Molumby closed down the Watford full-back and the ball ricocheted invitingly for Brandon Thomas-Asante to break into the area. Bachmann came out to reduce the angle and foiled Thomas-Asante with an outstretched leg.

Super Jed! Wallace gets Albion in front (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Swift was standing behind a free-kick in a dangerous position moments later, and curled his effort beyond Bachmann in the centre of his goal, with the Watford goalkeeper rooted to the spot.

And just as quickly as Albion were back on level terms, Wallace stole in ahead of his marker to score his first goal of the season, and fire them into the lead. Albion picked the ball up down the right and Thomas-Asante helped it down the right for the rampaging Darnell Furlong.

He fed a low fizzing delivery to the near post and Wallace's flicked finish nestled nicely into the far bottom corner.

However, Watford were soon level, and Martins, who was a constant threat down the left, was given the license to cut inside. The Brazilian worked the ball onto his right foot and thundered one into the top corner from 20 yards.

Jed Wallace and Matt Phillips celebrate the second goal (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Martins continued to probe and threaten, and Albion sat off once again, as he whistled another shot from range over the woodwork.

Watford then had a golden chance to take the lead 10 minutes from the interval after Cedric Kipre gave the ball away cheaply with a sloppy pass. The Hornets quickly got in behind with Martins nudging the ball onto Kone to send him into the box. Palmer emerged and Kone fluffed his lines to send his rising effort over.

Both defences looked vulnerable on the ball, and when it was Albion's to press, Molumby intercepted and found Swift, only for the scorer of Albion's first to send his strike into the stands.

Albion started the second half with more intensity and came close when Bachmann was forced to tip over Thomas-Asante's menacing shot from edge of the area.

They dropped off somewhat after Carlos Corberan made a triple change with Molumby, Phillips and Swift making way for Alex Mowatt, Connor Townsend and Jeremy Sarmiento.

The rain poured down as the game ticked past the hour mark, and Palmer produced a stunning stop to thwart Kone. Yaser Asprilla flighted an inviting cross into the box and Kone's header from point blank range was sensationally tipped onto the crossbar by the Albion goalkeeper.

The goalscorers celebrate (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Palmer was called upon once again when he got down low to deny Jamal Lewis from a tight angle, and at the other end, Bachmann emerged to foil Thomas-Asante from close quarters.

Furlong was not quite able to hook the ball towards goal after being fed by Townsend's low cross, and Asprilla passed up a decent chance for the Hornets when he sent his rising effort over the top.

Subs

Watford (4-3-3): D Bachmann (c); J Ngakia (R Andrews 57), W Hoedt, R Porteous (M Pollock 68), J Morris (J Lewis 57); I Louza, F Sierralta, I Kone; T Ince (Y Asprilla 57), M Rajovic, M Martins (V Bayo 76).

Subs: B Hamer, J Livermore, G Chakvetadze, T Dele-Bashiru.

Albion (3-4-3): A Palmer; S Ajayi, C Kipre, E Pieters; D Furlong, O Yokuslu, J Molumby (A Mowatt 58), M Phillips (C Townsend 58); J Wallace (c) (N Chalobah 72), B Thomas-Asante, J Swift (J Sarmiento 58).

Subs: J Griffiths, K Bartley, G Diangana, N Chalobah, Pipa, T Fellows.

Referee: Leigh Doughty