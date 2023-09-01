West Brom set to seal season-long loan of Spanish full-back Pipa

Carlos Corberan is set to be reunited with Spanish full-back Pipa, who played for Huddersfield and Olympiacos. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The 25-year-old is poised to move to The Hawthorns for the 2023/24 campaign and is a player very familiar to Carlos Corberan having previously turned out for both Huddersfield and Olympiacos, where the head coach has managed.

The full-back completed his medical in London today after jetting in from Bulgaria. Despite links to out-of-contract USA international Reggie Cannon, who was a possible option, there were never any approaches.

He is set to fill the role Corberan desires as extra competition at right-back, where Albion only had Darnell Furlong as a recognised senior option.

Pipa will become Albion's third and final signing of a tough summer window that has required no shortage in patience both from Corberan and supporters.

The Espanyol academy graduate has been with Bulgarian side Ludogorets since the beginning of this year, having previously spent half-a-season in the Greek Super League with Olympiacos, where Corberan managed after exiting England and Huddersfield.

Pipa spent two seasons with the Terriers, between 2020 and 2022, where he racked up 48 appearances in the Championship, 41 of which were starts, under Corberan.

Albion's boss brought his compatriot to English football, a couple of months after he took over as boss at the John Smith's Stadium.

Pipa is comfortable on the right of a back four or at right wing-back, the latter of which Corberan has mostly utilised this term. He scored twice and registered four assists in his first season in Yorkshire, in which the head coach led his side clear of relegation.

A groin injury limited the Spaniard of more regular playing time in his second season, but he was recalled by the head coach for Huddersfield's ultimately unsuccessful Premier League push in the play-offs.