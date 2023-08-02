West Brom Women move home to Redditch's Valley Stadium

Albion Women's derby clash with Wolves at The Hawthorns this March (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images). New Albion head coach Siobhan Hodgetts

There will be new surroundings for the club set to enjoy a fresh start in the upcoming campaign with Siobhan Hodgetts at the helm.

The side move from Hednesford Town's Keys Park, where the male under-21s still call home next season, to Redditch. They spent a season in Hednesford having moved from Sutton Coldfield last summer.

Hodgetts took over from Jenny Sugarman this summer, having previously worked under the coaching staff of the former boss.

There are more plans in place for Albion's women to play at The Hawthorns again this season, with the team also able to take advantage of the 3G weather-proof facilities at The Valley, to help ease the cancellation of matches through poor weather.

“We’re really looking forward to playing at The Valley Stadium this season,” said head coach Hodgetts.

“It’s a ground with great all-year-round facilities and somewhere we’re delighted to be calling our home for the foreseeable future."

In a push to encourage more supporters through the door, Albion have also set new ticket prices at just £5 per adult and £1 for a junior under-17.

“Everybody is hopeful that the new location, combined with the ticket prices, will help continue to expand our fanbase and grow attendances," added Hodgetts.

“We know how amazing Albion fans are and we really appreciate their backing.

"Plans are also in place for us to play a number of matches at The Hawthorns, too, which will be good and another opportunity to draw in a big crowd.

“We’re currently in the middle of pre-season and, even though there has been a lot of change this summer, things are progressing well. There’s a real excitement among the group for the year ahead.”

Albion kick off in the National League Northern Premier at home to Stoke City in their new Worcestershire base on Sunday, August 20 (2pm).