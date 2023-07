Carlos Corberan has handed chances to a handful of Baggies’ academy graduates in their pre-season games so far this summer. Caleb Taylor, Tom Fellows, Mo Faal, Jovan Malcolm, Ethan Ingram, Jamie Andrews and Harry Whitwell have all played in Albion’s outings so far, with Zac Ashworth, who played in behind closed doors friendlies, heading out on loan to Bolton.