Young striker Mo Faal pens new two-year West Brom deal

The 20-year-old, who made his Championship debut last season, has agreed terms on a contract keeping him at The Hawthorns until 2025.
Faal, who scored 10 goals while on loan at non-league AFC Fylde earlier in the year, is one of four Baggies youngsters to sign new deals.
Midfielder Jamie Andrews and goalkeeper Brad Foster have both agreed one-year contracts, while defender Aaron Harper-Bailey has also signed a one-year deal, with the option of a further 12 months in the club’s favour.
The Baggies have exercised their option to extend goalkeeper Ted Cann’s deal by another year. Cann spent the second half of last season on loan at Leamington.