Young striker Mo Faal pens new two-year West Brom deal

Mo Faal (Photo by Adam Fradgley - AMA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The 20-year-old, who made his Championship debut last season, has agreed terms on a contract keeping him at The Hawthorns until 2025.

Faal, who scored 10 goals while on loan at non-league AFC Fylde earlier in the year, is one of four Baggies youngsters to sign new deals.

Midfielder Jamie Andrews and goalkeeper Brad Foster have both agreed one-year contracts, while defender Aaron Harper-Bailey has also signed a one-year deal, with the option of a further 12 months in the club’s favour.