West Brom midfielder Jason Molumby on Leeds’ radar

Jayson Molumby (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Reports over the weekend claimed the Yorkshire club are monitoring the Republic of Ireland international, who made 43 appearances for the Baggies in the Championship last season.

Albion would ideally like to keep the 23-year-old on board but the club’s need to sell players to balance the books means any reasonable offers received must at least be considered. Another young star, England under-21 goalkeeper Josh Griffiths, has been linked with Newcastle.

New chief executive Mark Miles is due to meet with supporters this week to discuss concerns over the club’s financial health. Fan group Action for Albion confirmed they will meet with Miles, who replaced Ron Gourlay as CEO, on Wednesday.

The potential investment in the Baggies by Egyptian businessman Mohamed Elkashashy and Manchester-based sports lawyer Chris Farnell is also likely to be on the agenda.

It emerged last week the pair were in talks over buying a minority stake but while the apparent willingness of controlling shareholder Guochaun Lai to speak with investors has been welcomed, the presence of the Elkashashy and Farnell has caused some concern among supporters. Both were previously involved in failed takeovers at Charlton and Burnley.