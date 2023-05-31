West Brom comment: Just who is left to fight for Albion now?

His departure 15 months into the role does not just ring alarm bells, but it removes what feels like the final layer of security during the biggest period of uncertainty and upheaval in the history of this great Football League founder.
It will take some time to digest the bombshell that Ron Gourlay has resigned as Albion chief executive.
