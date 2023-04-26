What channel is Sheffield United vs West Brom? TV and kick-off details for Championship clash

Karlan Grant of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland at The Hawthorns.

West Brom travel up to South Yorkshire to face automatic promotion contenders Sheffield United in this midweek Championship clash.

A win for the Blades will seal their promotion to the Premier League, whilst victory for the Baggies will see them rise up the table and into the play-off positions, something that seemed highly unlikely following the recent run of results, albeit due to a horrendous bout of injuries.

Despite the loss to Sunderland on Sunday, the Baggies have their destiny in their own hands with three games to go. It would cap off quite a remarkable season considering the Blades were Carlos Corberan's first opponents in charge of Albion where a Hawthorns defeat sent the hosts to the bottom of the table in late October.

To go from bottom of the table in late October, and still be in with a decent shout of making the top six with three games to go is a testament to the fantastic work the Spaniard has done. Despite all the struggles and controversy off the pitch, he has managed to almost put it to aside and get the very maximum of his squad, which in itself has been almost depleted for large parts of the season.

What time if Sheffield United vs West Brom?

Sheffield United vs West Brom kicks off at 8pm.

Sheffield United vs West Brom TV channel

The match will be shown live on the Sky Sports Main Event, and Sky Sports Football channels.

Team news

Kyle Bartley may return to the centre of defence, and changes could see Taylor Gardner-Hickman, Tom Rogic and Marc Albrighton in the starting line-up.

Following their FA Cup semi-final loss to Manchester City, Paul Heckingbottom will be boosted by the returns of Tommy Doyle and James McAtee after missing the cup-tie against their parent club.

Next Fixture

West Brom will have their final league game at home on Saturday at 5.30pm against Norwich City, which also be live on Sky Sports.