Former West Brom striker Kevin Phillips leaves South Shields weeks after promotion

Kevin Phillips

The former striker took over at the ambitious north east outfit back in 2022 - and has guided the club to promotion.

Following their defeat to Stafford Rangers on the final day of the season - the club confirmed Phillips had left by mutual consent.

The forward said: "I feel that this is the right time for me to depart, for a number of reasons.

“To be manager of South Shields has been an amazing experience and I’m very grateful for everything Geoff has done during my time at the club.

“I’ve given my heart and soul to this club and I’m disappointed to leave, but I’ve been in football a long time and I know things can change very quickly.

“There are lots of different factors behind this mutual decision, but I’d like to place on record my thanks to everyone connected to the club and I wish whoever comes in next all the success in the world.