Fired-up West Brom looking to produce liquid football as boss requests tune

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - APRIL 01: Carlos Corberan Head Coach / Manager of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Millwall at The Hawthorns on April 1, 2023 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images). WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - APRIL 01: Okay Yokuslu of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Millwall at The Hawthorns on April 1, 2023 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Spaniard has seen the heavy supporter demand for the pre-match tune to receive an airing against Tony Mowbray’s Black Cats Sunday lunchtime.

And it is understood the request from the head coach is under consideration – as Albion look to channel all of the energy for four big final pushes, two at The Hawthorns against top-six rivals and two on the road.

“When I was working outside of this club and I arrived here, my dream to come here and coach West Bromwich was for exactly for the feeling that they were creating,” Corberan said. “Every time I was here before, they created something which made you think it’s going to be a very, very difficult game to face.

“I will of course speak with the club to see because everything they need from us, the club, from the players to help them give their best for us, we need to give our best too, as a club, as a team, as a coach.

“When we work together in facing any type of difficulty – keeping together in the nice moments is easy, but doing it when it’s difficult and still giving the team the extra point of energy to help them overcome the complicated situation is important.”

The Liquidator, initially released as a reggae hit in 1969 by Harry J Allstars, has been less common on The Hawthorns PA system in recent years.

It was removed as an ever-present on the pre-match playlist due to foul language from some supporters and is now reserved for the big occasions, where it acts as a chest-beating rally cry for home fans.

Corberan’s men ended a three-month away hoodoo to win twice on their travels in the space of four days and the six points momentarily lifted them back into the top six.

Now just a point adrift, prior to Saturday's fixtures, Albion, still with a game in hand at Sheffield United next week, have put themselves back in contention.

Albion will once again assess the fitness of star midfielder Okay Yokuslu before the contest.

The Turk has missed four games due to an ankle problem. Each time the club have given a fitness test on the day of the game but the pain has been too much. Corberan is hopeful of better results.

Fellow midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah will not be involved after an ankle ligament injury at Blackpool in midweek will sideline him for three weeks – with action again this season dependant on reaching the play-offs.

Taylor Gardner-Hickman, who impressed in coming from the bench to net a key second at the Seasiders, will have another run in the side.

Corberan said: “I was very happy with the minutes of Gardner the other day, because it is true the minutes against QPR were not good minute, he didn’t perform in the level he has as a player.

“The other day he played the game with a lot of personality and he showed the player that he is, and for me it’s always important for the player to show the level they have, this is exactly what the team needs.

“They were very good minutes, not just because he scored the goal, but in general, both Molumby and him played with understanding the spaces and giving fluently to attack. If Okay is not in the team you can play with these two, you have Livermore and Jamie (Andrews) from the B-team as one player who has been with the squad.

“Still we have options we are focused and working with these options.”

Kyle Bartley was involved in part of training today and should he come through OK and participate in full training in the early stages of next week could be in contention at Sheffield United on Wednesday.