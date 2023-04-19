Blackpool 1 West Brom 2 - player ratings

Taylor Gardner-Hickman of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-2 (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Alex Palmer 7

He made two huge contributions in the first half that were pivotal to the win. His two top class saves kept the scores level and laid the platform for Albion to go on and win the game.

Darnell Furlong 7

Top performance from the two full backs. The back line came under the pump at times and had to deal with a lot in the air. Also got forward well.

Semi Ajayi 7

A few hairy moments for the two centre halves but they dealt with what was thrown at them.

Erik Pieters 7

Blackpool looked to play on Pieters a few times and blocked a couple of clearances - but he kept possession ticking over nicely at times and won a lot of headers.

Conor Townsend 7

Good performance from the skipper. Had to battle hard, got forward well and got into dangerous areas on more than one occasion.

Jayson Molumby 9

The two goal hero from Stoke was up to his recent heroic tricks again. He was everywhere, smashing into tackles and always looking to get Albion on the front foot. An example to the rest of the squad.

Nathaniel Chalobah 6

Looked a lot sharper and strode through midfield a couple of times, almost setting up chances. Unfortunately became the latest to join the Albion injury list and went off just before the break.

Jed Wallace 7

High energy as always but did struggle at times to really make an impact as much as he has done.

John Swift 7

Superb work rate from the playmaker. Another top corner that led to the first goal. Almost showed brilliant composure when picking the ball up for the second and sliding in Taylor Gardner-Hickman.

Karlan Grant 7

Worked hard but rarely got into the game in the first period. In the second put in two cracking crosses that were begging to be put away.

Brandon Thomas-Asante 7

Worked as hard as he always does and got his reward with a superb finish in the first half to direct home a knock down.

Subs

40 - Taylor Gardner-Hickman for Chalobah 8

Answered the critics from QPR. Great range of passing and took his goal well.

71 - Tom Rogic for Swift 6

Could have added a third but skewed an effort over.