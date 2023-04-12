Alex Palmer back in training and in West Brom contention

Alex Palmer (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The 26-year-old has not played since the last-gasp 2-1 defeat at Burnley on January 20.

Academy graduate Palmer forced his way into a starting role this season but progress was halted due to ankle damage suffered in training.

He has missed longer than the predicted six weeks but finally returned to full training prior to the Easter weekend.

“From the last four days Palmer is making the normal training with the group,” Corberan said.

“It’s true in a game situation he did not have exposure for a long time and during the international break unfortunately he had to slow more from using this time to help everyone in the recovery and be closer to the first team.

“He couldn’t use it in the way we wanted to use. The games (over Easter) arrived very quickly and he was not able to play the B-team game one week ago that was necessary to make him ready to play.

“But he was able to train normal after that game and now of course arrives to one condition where every day he is training normally he starts to be more fit to help the team.”

Palmer had enjoyed inspired form having ousted David Button as Albion’s No.1 towards the end of Steve Bruce’s reign and during Corberan’s excellent start in charge.

The Baggies have won four, lost five and drawn three. Button played the first three fixtures before youngster Josh Griffiths, 21, was handed a chance.