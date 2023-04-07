West Brom's Adam Reach ruled out for rest of season

Adam Reach has injured his quad and will not play again this term(Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The utility man, who started two of the last three games prior to today's damaging 3-1 reverse at Rotherham United, injured his quadriceps muscle in training yesterday.

Rehab time has been given as eight to 10 weeks, meaning the 30-year-old will play no further part in the final month of this season.

It is the latest fitness blow to a toiling Baggies squad in what seems to be weekly negative updates in that department. Reach missed out on the trip to South Yorkshire, meaning Carlos Corberan had to name academy duo Jamie Andrew and Jovan Malcolm among the substitute.

"In the previous training, he made one movement and felt a pain," Corberan revealed.

"He felt unwell in the quadriceps. Unfortunately we have the worst news, because he has injured the tendon in the quadriceps. He will be out for between eight to ten weeks.

"We know that difficulty is part of our work. We need to take responsibilities.

"We need to analyse and find out these things, that don't allow us to be a competitive team, to help us, because it's the only way we can change.