West Brom's Zac Ashworth reveals Carlos Corberan analysis meeting prior to Burton Albion loan

Zak Ashworth in League Cup action at Derby County earlier this season (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Ashworth, 20, featured in both of Albion's League Cup games earlier this season and their FA Cup trip to Chesterfield in January.

Later in the month, he joined League One strugglers Burton Albion and has so far played a crucial part in the Brewers' up turn in fortunes.

Talking about his loan move on Albion's website, the youngster, son of former Baggies technical director Dan Ashworth, explained how Corberan sat him down for a lengthy chat prior to his loan move, to analyse clips and discuss the areas he needed to improve on.

He explained: "Before I went out he spoke to me in his office for 20 to 30 minutes analysing loads of my clips and highlighted areas which he thinks I’m good at and others I needed to improve while on loan.

"That meant a lot to me because he could’ve just picked up the phone and asked if I was happy to go out. But for him to speak to me on a personal level, say where he saw me in the long term and say he’d keep an eye on my games really helped me and it was a really nice touch.

"It was something I knew I needed to do at some point and it was good to be around the Albion first team for 12/18 months, but it came to a point where I needed to play regular league football at a good level. Thankfully, the manager gave me the opportunity to go out and gain the experiences I’m getting now."

Ashworth joined the club at the age of ten - and was handed his senior debut by former Baggies boss Valerien Ismael in an FA Cup defeat to Brighton in January 2022 - with his league debut coming three months later in a win over Reading.

Albion then showed their faith in the Wales under 21 international's ability by handing him a new three year contract last summer.

Following the conclusion of his loan spell, the young full back's ultimate goal is to return to The Hawthorns and break into the first time - but he admits that is another big challenge in itself.

He added: "I played a few games last year and a couple this time around for Albion and you always think you’re good enough to play for the first team, but that experience really does separate you from the other senior players.

"If you don’t see the bigger picture it can be frustrating. Some weeks you’ll travel, other weeks you won’t, sometimes you’re on the bench and others you aren’t. But the games I played at Albion gave me the chance to play in League One and without those experiences, a lot of players struggle and I think this year has stood me in good stead for the position I find myself in now.

"It’s my goal to be in the first team at Albion, but that’s another challenge in itself. There’s so many good players in that team and I know how good Conor [Townsend] is and he’s another one who’s helped me along the way and a lot of the lads have spoken to me while I’ve been away.