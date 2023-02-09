Ally Robertson: Carlos Corberan’s new deal simply fantastic news for West Brom

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

When your manager is being targeted by another club, it can very quickly become unsettling for everyone. Players can sense something isn’t right and that change might be in the air. It makes them edgy.

That’s why it was so important for Albion to nip things in the bud. All credit to the club, they didn’t sit back and wait for things to develop. Instead, they moved swiftly to offer him an extended deal.

Since Carlos came in to The Hawthorns, what he has done to lift the players, fans and club has been incredible.

The attitude is totally different. When someone can make that impact you simply don’t want to lose them.

My hope, having watched what he had done in just three months, was he would want to stay and get promotion.

That would be a big thing for him and it appears he was thinking along similar lines.

He could have gone to Leeds and got relegated, then it’s a big thing against his record. Whereas if he takes Albion to the Premier League, it’s a big old tick.

The gaffer deserves so much praise. Ten weeks ago everybody thought we were getting relegated, now it’s all talk of promotion.

It is great we have kept hold of him. We need everyone together for one big push to the play-offs, with the aim of getting ourselves back where we want to be.

When I talked with fans before the win over Coventry last Friday they were talking about how we needed to play well – I said ‘I don’t care less if we play badly, as long as we win!’

We had been beaten twice, we just had to get back on the right track.

And to be fair to the players, they were brilliant in the first half. It was back to our best under the gaffer, the FA Cup at Bristol City was back to how it was under Brucey.

I didn’t like the FA Cup not being a priority. To us it was the biggest priority and great for the fans.

We could’ve been two or three up in that first half against Coventry. They did have some moments, but we had the good chances.

Marc Albrighton was excellent on his debut but tired after about an hour, we lost a little bit of impetus.

But we saw it out well with David Button solid between the sticks on his recall to the side for the unlucky Alex Palmer.

Some fans were frustrated speaking to me before the game, they feared Button starting, I told them ‘speak to me after the match – if he drops clangers then fine, but don’t give him stick before’.

When he caught that corner in the last second, I thought ‘God bless him’. It was so brilliant when his team-mates all rushed towards him at full-time.

It showed how close the players are and what they think of him at the end of the game.

Albrighton was a late deadline addition and for me he’s at an age where we can still get two good years out of him.

Hopefully, if we do get promoted, we can call on him in the Premier League next season.

If you take the top two of the Championship out of the equation there are just a few points from the next 10 teams or so.

If we can go a few wins on the trot we’ll move up so many places. It can go the other way, though, if we lose a few in a row.