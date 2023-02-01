West Brom loan Marc Albrighton after Omari Hutchinson and Karlan Grant deals fall through

Marc Albrighton checked in on loan at The Hawthorns, but Albion missed out on Chelsea teen Omari Hutchinson, meaning Karlan Grant's loan was scrapped at the 11th hour

The 33-year-old became Carlos Corberan's second and final signing of the window as the Baggies confirmed his arrival at midnight.

Albion were also set to bring in Chelsea teenager Omari Hutchinson on loan from Stamford Bridge, but a deal could not be finalised.

And that move stalling meant Karlan Grant would not depart The Hawthorns on a proposed loan move for Championship rivals Swansea.

Albion were not willing to allow Grant out on loan without bringing in a replacement and there was not sufficient time remaining to get Hutchinson's loan move over the line.

But former Villa youngster Albrighton, the long-term Foxes favourite, did complete his switch and joins Nathaniel Chalobah on an 18-month deal as a final-day arrival.

Premier League and FA Cup winner Albrighton spent nine years at the King Power Stadium, where he made almost 300 appearances.

He will boost Corberan's ammunition for the remainder of the season as the Baggies hunt a play-off position. Albrighton is the extra option out wide the head coach was looking for after Matt Phillips season was ended prematurely following surgery.