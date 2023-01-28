West Brom eyeing loan move for Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O'Brien

West Bromwich Albion's Taylor Gardner-Hickman (left) crosses a ball past Huddersfield Town's Lewis O'Brien

A move, until the end of the season, would reunite the 24-year-old with his former Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan.

O'Brien enjoyed a storming campaign with the Terriers under the Spaniard as they made the Championship play-off final against Nottingham Forest last season before Corberan left for Olympiacos.

The midfielder earned a move to Premier League new boys Forest but has found regular game time tougher to come by under Steve Cooper. He has scored once in 17 games - eight starts - this term.

He is understood to be on Corberan's radar and one of several central midfield targets Albion are looking at prior to Tuesday night's deadline. A deal is not thought to be as close as reports on Saturday have suggested.

Albion are also likely to look for options out wide after Matt Phillips was ruled out for three to four months after surgery on a quad muscle.

Corberan was asked about interest in a loan move for his former midfielder earlier in the window as reports began to emerge, to which the head coach suggested could just be down to the pair's connection in West Yorkshire.

"There has been speculation with players I have worked with," Corberan said. "It's more about that people maybe are thinking that they aren't getting important minutes with their clubs and that I am talking with them - but that is not the case.