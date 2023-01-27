West Brom u21s 0-4 Villa u21s – report

Richard Beale's under-21s fell to a 4-0 defeat to a more experienced Villa youth outfit at The Hawthorns (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The experienced centre-back has not played since November, before the World Cup break, due to a thigh injury but appeared to come through unscathed in the PL2 Division 2 defeat via two goals in either half.

Goalkeeper Josh Griffiths and Bartley were included in Richard Beale's starting XI, a side mixed with some more senior options and younger scholars.

Right-back Ethan Ingram, linked this week to permanent moves to Wolves and QPR, was handed the armband in a side that also included top scorer Reyes Cleary.

There was no Jovan Malcolm or under-21s captain Jamie Andrews in the squad, which points to involvement in Carlos Corberan's squad at Bristol City in the FA Cup today.

Unnamed duo Trialist A, starting on the left flank, and substitute Trialist B – on early for the injured Cleary – made up the squad.

A heavy 4-0 Hawthorns reverse, a couple of months after Beale's side lost 5-1 to Nottingham Forest at the first-team stadium, saw the youngsters lose ground in their chase towards the division's summit.

The visitors climbed a place to sixth with the win, one position behind Albion, who do have up to two games in hand on some teams above them.

Villa started brightly and the contest was as good as settled inside 10 minutes as the visitors built their lead.

The opener was one Griffiths, recalled from his loan at League One Portsmouth, will not want to see again as winger Tommi O'Reilly's 20-yard strike was straight at the keeper, who fumbled the effort in off the post.

Albion hadn't recovered by the time another flashed high past Griffiths on nine minutes.

O'Reilly was involved again, with fine footwork and a ball in that striker Brad Young – formerly of Albion – smashed in first time.

It might have been three either side of Cleary limping off as Beale attempted to gee his troops, who struggled to contain Tony Carrs' side. Declan Frith, Young and Arjan Raikhy all went close.

Raikhy made it three shortly after the break with a sweeping finish into the corner.

Albion threatened to respond as Akeel Higgins pulled their best opening wide before Young doubled his tally from Frith's fine cross.

Griffiths made a stunning save on to the post from Young as Villa came close to a fifth.

Matt Richards, the Baggies midfielder, saw a decent strike from just inside the box well deflected away by Hayden Lindley. The strike appeared to be top corner-bound.

Trialist A was bright in spells on the left flank and a good low cross following a lively burst was just away from his team-mates, before the same man sent a powerful low drive at Sinisalo from distance.

The young Baggies are in Birmingham Senior Cup action at landlords Hednesford Town's Keys Park next Tuesday before league action takes them to Middlesbrough, who are currently seventh, on February 10.

Beale's youngsters will then welcome current leaders Southampton to Keys Park on February 20.

Albion under-21s (4-2-3-1): Griffiths; Ingram (c), Bartley (Hall, 62), Harper-Bailey, Humphries; Mfuamba (Whitwell, 62), M Richards; Higgins, R Richards (Nguepissi, 78), Triaist A; Cleary (Trialist B, 25).

Subs not used: Hudd.

Villa under-21s: Sinisalo; Kesler (Ealing, 90+2), Feeney, A O'Reilly (Swinkels, 71), Revan (c); Bogarde, Lindley, A O'Reilly, Raikhy; Young, Frith (Wilson, 71).

Subs not used: Zych, Kellyman.

Attendance: 321