Zac Ashworth of West Bromwich Albion inspects the pitch at Technique Stadium on January 7, 2023 in Chesterfield, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)..

Ashworth, son of former technical director Dan, is a product of the academy and has made six senior appearances for the club.

He featured in Albion's FA Cup third round tie at Chesterfield - but now joins relegation threatened Burton Albion.