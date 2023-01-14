Change of 'environment or habits' could be answer for West Brom's forgotten man Kenneth Zohore

Kenneth Zohore at West Bromwich Albion Training Ground on November 21, 2022 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Danish striker Zohore, a 2019 recruit for a fee rising up to £8million, has endured a miserable time at The Hawthorns and was told he could find a new club by former boss Steve Bruce last summer.

Head coach Corberan was less decisive on the frontman’s immediate future, amid reports Albion are in talks to cut short the contract, which comes to an end this summer and reported interest from Denmark.

Corberan revealed Zohore might have been in line for a place on the bench at Luton today, with Brandon Thomas-Asante missing through suspension, but Zohore once again hasn’t trained due to a fresh knock. The head coach said sometimes players require a change to their environments.

“It’s a pity, he’s a player who has had some injury problems before I arrived here and after I arrived, too,” Corberan said. “We tried to get him some game time in the B team, he had that and for me he used it well enough to make the next step and to have minutes with the first team.

“In that time we couldn’t achieve this. At some point he’s had not another type of...maybe not injury, but a small problem that meant we took a step back rather than steps forward.

“If the situation had been normal, he would have been one player to replace Asante when Asante isnt in the team – he’d have been the normal striker to be in the team, on the bench.

“Now, he cannot be there (at Luton) because in the last week he couldn’t train normally because he didn’t have any important injury, but he has a small problem in the back which didn’t allow him to train normally with the group – that is going to keep him out today and Tuesday.

“What he needs to do is to train regularly so that he can play regularly, this is one point after another point. Sometimes the player needs to change the environment, or to change the habits, circumstances that don’t allow them to compete or train. In other moments they are okay and can complete.”

Zohore has mustered just five goals in 23 appearances in three-and-a-half years since checking in from Cardiff.