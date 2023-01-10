Brandon Thomas-Asante set for three-match ban after late Chesterfield incident

Brandon Thomas-Asante is set to have a three-match retrospective suspension confirmed for an incident missed late on in Saturday's 3-3 FA Cup draw at Chesterfield. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)..

The striker, who netted twice in Saturday's FA Cup third round tie including the stoppage-time equaliser, will miss Championship fixtures at Luton and Burnley as well as The Hawthorns replay against the Spireites next week.

The Birmingham County FA website has published details of the 'FA Commission' three-match suspension that dates from January 7 – the date of Saturday's 3-3 draw – to January 20, after the Baggies visit Burnley.

The incident, an alleged elbow from Thomas-Asante that struck Chesterfield right-back Jeff King late in the game but prior to the striker's dramatic equaliser, was missed by referee Rebecca Welch and her officials.

It is understood the details have been published accidentally by the Birmingham County FA and both Albion and the Football Association have not yet released details of the ban.

Footage of the incident came to light soon after the game and it was covered in television highlights of the tie and discussed by pundits.

Match of the Day pundit Danny Murphy said on the BBC that the incident was an 'awful elbow' and Thomas-Asante had 'got away with one' prior to his 93rd-minute header to rescue Carlos Corberan's side a replay.