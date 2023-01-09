Carlos Corberan will make January calls on West Brom youngsters

PORTIMAO, PORTUGAL - JUNE 27: Quevin Castro of West Bromwich Albion on June 27, 2022 in Portimao, Portugal. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The January transfer window could be an important crossroad for Baggies youngsters looking to progress their careers.

Head coach Corberan insists the development of prospects outweighs the importance of results for Richard Beale’s under-21s side.

Albion have a handful of youth players, and those on the fringes of the senior ranks, out on loan at EFL and non-league clubs. There are also youngsters who could be given the opportunity to head out and experience senior football between now and the end of the season.

“I think as a club we need to study the situation with every player,” Corberan said of his stance with Albion’s youngsters. “The importance of the academy is not the results, the importance is to develop the individual player.

“Of course, when the results are good and the players are working well – I know under Richard they are working really well – and they are young players.

“We’re using players who are 16 years old, and we want to create this positive experience for the players.

“After, every situation is different and we need to look at each individual in terms of the academy, to see which player must continue working in the 23 level, to see if there are any loans for players to keep progressing, do any players need to go into the first team?”

Highly-rated prospects Caleb Taylor, 19, and Josh Griffiths, 21, a central defender and goalkeeper respectively, are currently enjoying regular League One football with Cheltenham and Portsmouth.

Both will have loan stints reviewed with an eye to remaining for the rest of the season. Midfielder Jamie Andrews, 18, who previously captained the under-21 side, has returned from a loan at National League Yeovil having made eight appearances.

Full-back duo Zac Ashworth – who played the first half of Saturday's FA Cup draw at Chesterfield – and Ethan Ingram, as well as forward Reyes Cleary, have all enjoyed first-team involvement this term and it remains to be seen whether Corberan and academy staff decide a loan is most productive in their next steps.

Winger Quevin Castro, 21, also returned to The Hawthorns following a productive stint at fifth-tier leaders Notts County – his second of the season after a short spell at Burton Albion. He scored four goals in 13 appearances for County.

The duo could head out again, as could 20-year-old forward Jovan Malcolm, who has been linked with switches to League One trio Bolton, Peterborough and Barnsley.

Tom Fellows, 19, another winger who has featured regularly for the under-21s, has made 19 appearances during a season-long loan at League Two Crawley.

Attacker, Rayhaan Tulloch, who is 22 later this month, recently saw a loan at League Two Rochdale end after 14 appearances.

Mo Faal has scored four goals in four games in National League North for AFC Fylde, where he will remain for the season.

Ronnie Hollingshead, an 18-year-old goalkeeper and Wales youth international, has moved out to Hednesford Town, of non-league’s step three, on a 28-day development loan.

“Every player will be different, but these are conversations we need to have because they are very important,” Corberan confirmed.

“For me the academies are the future of the clubs. One club without an academy is a club which lives in the present and not the future.