Quick out of the blocks: How Carlos Corberan's West Brom start compares to other Baggies managers

Carlos Corberan during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Rotherham United at The Hawthorns on December 17, 2022 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Those five wins have been sandwiched either side of defeats - with a loss coming in his opening game against Sheffield United and his side's latest outing at Coventry.

But despite the two defeats he has taken 15 points from a possible 21 since taking the reigns on the back of Steve Bruce's exit from The Hawthorns.

It is a record that has only been bettered by one Albion manager in the last 20 years and that came back at the start of the 2009/2010 season, when Roberto Di Matteo took 17 points from his first 21 available.

Here is a look back at how Corberan's start to life at Albion compares to recent Baggies managers:

Steve Bruce - 5 points

Bruce's time at Albion never really got going from the off.

Like Corberan, he was beaten 2-0 by Sheffield United in his opening game, with defeats to Luton, Middlesbrough and Swansea coming after a draw against Blackburn.

His first win came against Hull in his sixth match in charge - with his first seven games leading to just five points.

Valerien Ismael - 15 points

Corberan's 15 points from 21 has been equalled by two other Albion managers in the last 20 years and one of those was Ismael.

Taking over at the start of the 2021/22 season, he began with a draw at Bournemouth, followed by wins over Luton, Sheffield United, Blackburn and Peterborough.

Sam Allardyce - 4 points

Big Sam is the last manager to take charge of the Baggies in the top flight and although he gave them a fighting chance - his start was tough.

Defeat at Villa was followed by a big draw at Anfield. But heavy defeats against Leeds, Arsenal and Man City saw Albion ship 14 goals without reply in three games.

But inbetween those defeats they did pick up a much needed win at rivals Wolves.

Slaven Bilic - 13 points

Slav enjoyed a solid start to life at Albion - before going on to earn automatic promotion.

He won three and drew four of his first seven games.

Jimmy Shan - 15 points

Along with Ismael and Corberan, Jimmy Shan took 15 points from a possible 21 in his first seven games.

He began with wins over Swansea, Brentford and Birmingham.

Then after back to back defeats, picked up timely wins against Preston and Hull on route to the play offs.

Darren Moore - 11 points

Moore's first seven games straddled both the Premier League and Championship.

He took charge of the final six games of the 2017/18 campaign - taking ten points before falling just short of survival with his seventh game in charge coming in the form of an opening day Championship defeat to Bolton.

Alan Pardew - 3 points

Pardew's time at Albion isn't fondly remembered.

It never got going and he won just won league game in his time at The Hawthorns.

In his opening three games he took just three points. Only Bryan Robson has a worse record in his first seven games since 2000 - as he took one point from a possible 21.

Tony Pulis - 12 points

Albion needed someone to come in and pick up points quickly - and Pulis delivered.

He was in the stands as Rob Kelly took charge at West Ham which ended in a 1-1 draw on New Years Day - but Pulis' reign began with a 1-0 win over Hull.

He went on to take 12 points with wins over Swansea and Southampton and draws at Burnley, Everton and Sunderland.

Alan Irvine - 5 points

Not the worst but certainly not the best when it comes to starts at The Hawthorns.

Irvine's solitary win was a 4-0 success at home to Burnley, which came after opening draws against Sunderland and Southampton.

Pepe Mel - 4 points

Closely behind Irvine but ahead of Pardew is Pepe Mel.

His short stint at Albion did see the club survive in the top flight but his stuttering start carried out through his time at The Hawthorns.

He picked up draws against Everton, Liverpool, Chelsea and Fulham but failed to produce a win in his opening seven games.

Steve Clarke - 14 points

When it comes to starts in the Premier League - Clarke tops the list.

It began with the famous 3-0 success over Liverpool on the opening day - and Albion went on to lose just once in his opening seven games.

Wins at home to Everton, QPR and Reading put the Baggies in the top four.

Roy Hodgson - 12 points

Albion were on a bad run when Hodgson arrived and they needed results.

Carlos Vela gave the new boss his first point against Wolves that kick started a six game unbeaten run with a draws against Stoke and Arsenal and a win over Birmingham.

A 3-2 win at Sunderland came after Albion beat Liverpool 2-1 with Albion then well on their way to survival.

Roberto Di Matteo - 17 points

The current haul from Corberan is only beaten by Di Matteo, who took 17 points from 21.

He won five and drew two of his opening seven games - and it carried on as it started as the Italian led Albion to promotion back to the Premier League.

Tony Mowbray - 7 points

He may have been one of Albion's most successful managers in the modern era, who delivered an FA Cup semi-final and a title, but he took just seven points from his opening seven games.

His standout wins were in his first game against Wolves, where Albion won 3-0 and a 3-0 win over Burnley.

Bryan Robson - 1 point