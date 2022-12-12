Sunderland 1-2 West Brom - Report

Daryl Dike of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-2 with Jed Wallace of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship between Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion at Stadium of Light on December 12, 2022 in Sunderland, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Head coach Carlos Corberan's substitutions proved spot-on to turn the contest in Albion's favour following a poor first half on a freezing and memorable night.

Both Rogic and in particular Dike have endured fitness struggles since checking in to The Hawthorns this year but each celebrated stunning efforts on a bitter Stadium of Light evening.

Corberan's men marked their return to action with another three points to climb five places to 17th in the Championship - matching a best run of consecutive victories since December 2019.

Tony Mowbray's in-form hosts were ahead at the break through Amad Diallo's penalty with the visitors rusty on Wearside.

Matt Phillips of West Bromwich Albion and Luke O'Nien of Sunderland during the Sky Bet Championship between Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion at Stadium of Light on December 12, 2022 in Sunderland, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

But the Baggies feelgood factor has survived the World Cup break and a fine response under Corberan continued - with £7million striker Dike, finally back from two long injury setbacks, a welcome match-winner with a textbook header after Rogic's wonderfully-crafted equaliser.

Albion were without centre-half pair Kyle Bartley and Semi Ajayi for their return to Championship action.

Bartley, who was in fine form prior to the break and activated an appearance clause to extend his Hawthorns stay by 12 months, picked up a thigh injury in training.

Defensive partner Ajayi, back from a long-term ankle setback and expected to be available, sustained a shoulder problem in training over the weekend, though the knock is not thought to be as bad as initially feared.

Into the Baggies back four to partner Dara O'Shea went Erik Pieters.

Winger Grady Diangana missed out through illness while Jake Livermore's absence was due to Corberan's preference at an extra defender on the bench.

Dike was fit enough for a place in reserve having returned to full training during the break.

Tom Rogic of West Bromwich Albion scores a goal to make it 1-1 during the Sky Bet Championship between Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion at Stadium of Light on December 12, 2022 in Sunderland, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Mowbray's men, who had won three from four, made just a single change from a 3-0 win over Millwall nine days earlier.

Roughly 600 Albion supporters commendably made the long trip north east, battling ice and snowy conditions in Wearside, as well as thick fog.

In sub-zero temperatures Corberan's side looked a little cold in the opening minutes as former Baggies loanee Alex Pritchard fired wide, but eventually Albion appeared to warm up.

Sunderland had forced little genuine threat by the time a wicked Jed Wallace cross from the right was inches from picking out Brandon Thomas-Asante in the box.

But, moments later, the hosts edged ahead far too easily.

The Black Cats worked their way into the box down their right, as flying winger Amad got beyond Conor Townsend, who made a hash of his recovery and clipped the pacy wideman who immediately hit the deck, with referee James Linington wasting little time in pointing to the spot.

Tom Rogic of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-1 during the Sky Bet Championship between Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion at Stadium of Light on December 12, 2022 in Sunderland, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

There were muted protests but the foul looked clear and Amad beat Alex Palmer for his fifth goal in seven games and a 19th minute lead.

Palmer was required a couple of minutes later to make a big save to deny the hosts a second as Pritchard was played through on goal but the keeper spread himself well.

The first half hour showed a few examples of Corberan's side looking to play from the back. At times it worked, at times not, but it could well be a sign of things to come.

Former Wolves man Danny Batth was fortunate to survive stronger punishment for a pull back on John Swift before another couple of Wallace crosses caused a sniff of danger but nothing major.

Albion required a response after the break from a rusty and sluggish first period.

They were improved. Townsend shot at Patterson while offside but he might have squared. Moments later a flowing move involving Wallace and Thomas-Asante saw Swift cross for Phillips, who turned goalward for Patterson to make a save.

Townsend limped off, with Jayson Molumby, Thomas-Asante and Pieters sacrificed too, for Adam Reach, Rogic, Taylor Gardner-Hickman and Dike in a host of inspired changes.

Corberan's side had upped it by this stage and the changes helped. Albion, aided by the sharp Rogic, were creating chances. The Aussie's fine strike from distance was tipped over by the busy Patterson before Reach's volley deflected wide.

Then, with 20 minutes left, a fine equaliser. A Wallace cross fed Dike, who held the ball up well in a crowded box, and teed up Rogic 18 yards out.

The former Celtic man showed wonderful technique to stab an outside-of-the-foot finish with his first touch into right corner beyond a statuesque Patterson, who got the best view.

It got better for the visitors and their loyal followers with eight minutes left on Wearside. Rogic released Wallace, whose cross from the touchline was magnificent, and Dike rose to head into the corner on a night to remember.

Teams

Sunderland (4-2-3-1): Patterson; Gooch, O'Nien, Batth (Roberts, 90), Alese; Evans (c), Neil (Cirkin, 75); Embleton (Clarke, 58), Pritchard (Dajaku, 90), Amad; Simms (Ba, 90).

Subs not used: Bass, Hume.

Albion (4-2-3-1): Palmer; Furlong, O'Shea, Pieters (Gardner-Hickman, 65), Townsend (Reach, 65); Yokuslu, Molumby (Rogic, 58); Wallace (Kelly, 86), Swift, Phillips; Thomas-Asante (Dike, 65).

Subs not used: Button, Grant.

Attendance: tbc