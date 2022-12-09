Kyle Bartley triggers West Brom contract extension

Kyle Bartley has triggered an option to extend his contract at The Hawthorns (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The 12-month extension has been confirmed as the experienced centre-back, 31, hit an appearance-related clause in his current contract.

Bartley's existing deal, signed in the summer of 2021, will now run until 2024.

The former Swansea man has fought back to be part of head coach Carlos Corberan's first-team plans and was an integral part of Albion's three-match winning run prior to the World Cup break.

He scored in two of those victories, against QPR and Stoke, including the winner at Loftus Road.

That response and eye-catching performances came after a rocky campaign for Bartley, who was jeered off by his own supporters after a nightmare display in defeat against Blues and a costly late red card in the loss at Millwall.

Bartley has made nine appearances for Albion this season under Steve Bruce, Richard Beale and Corberan and 154 appearances in Baggies colours since his switch from south Wales in the summer of 2018.

Corberan has been full of praise for the defender since the head coach took over at The Hawthorns at the end of October. The Spaniard praised the defender's mentality and said he can be one of the most influential centre-halves in the Championship.