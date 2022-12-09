Daryl Dike and Semi Ajayi in line for Sunderland but West Brom face some 'doubts'

Semi Ajayi has not featured for Albion since the end of August due to injury but is set for a return on Monday (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies finally return to action more than four weeks after their previous clash with Championship action resuming this weekend.

Both striker Dike and centre-back Ajayi have been long-term injury absentees for Albion this season but the month-long pause for the World Cup has helped the duo complete their rehabilitation and spend a significant period in full training with their team-mates.

Both are set to be involved at the Stadium of Light in front of the TV cameras on Monday evening. Dike, who is over a thigh setback that ruled him out from early August, is over illness that sidelined him during this Wednesday inter-squad training game at the club's training base in Walsall.

It is not all positive news on the availability front, though, for the Baggies as Corberan, speaking to the press for the first time since the victory over Stoke last time out, revealed a couple of 'question marks' that could force a couple of unnamed players out of the trip to the north east.

Corberan told the Express & Star of Dike and Ajayi: "They were training normally.

"Unfortunately Dike, in this week, had the symptoms of a cold and flu, that meant he wasn't able to play in the friendly game we dd here.

"That was a bit difficult for me, he is someone that needs the game time, it was positive as he was managing the impact of the training well, but he is fit now.

"And Ajayi has been working all the days so far, so it is positive watching all the players recover with the group.

"We recovered and started to develop ideas, we had the possibility to play a friendly game in Spain.

"Two days ago we played a closed training game, from a minutes point-of-view we are happy with the physical impact of these days on the players."

Though Corberan, nominated for November manager of the month after three straight wins prior to the break, added: "The team worked really well, we have a couple of players with question marks we need to assess in the next two days.