West Brom step up preparation ahead of return to action

West Brom players during training drills in Costa Blanca (WBA)

The Baggies senior squad and staff returned home from Spain, where they spent a week on a mid-season training camp in the Costa Blanca region.

But it is back to familiar settings of the club’s Walsall training base today for Carlos Corberan and his players as league action will resume following a pause of four weeks and a couple of days with the trip to Sunderland in seven days.

Albion tackle the Black Cats, promoted from League One last season, at the Stadium of Light a week tonight for a fixture moved for television broadcast.