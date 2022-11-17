Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

West Brom starlet Harry Whitwell signs up until 2025

By Lewis CoxWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Prospect Harry Whitwell has been rewarded for several exciting performances for Albion's under-21s this season with a first professional contract.

Harry Whitwell has been in flying form for Albion's under-21s this season and been rewarded with a new deal (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
Harry Whitwell has been in flying form for Albion's under-21s this season and been rewarded with a new deal (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The deal made the youngster's 17th birthday week a memorable one and, according to academy boss Richard Stevens, shows how highly the club think of the teen.

Exciting energetic midfielder Whitwell has committed his future to Albion by signing until 2025.

Whitwell, who only signed scholarship forms with the under-18s in the summer, has played in all nine fixtures in Richard Beale's under-21s' Premier League 2 campaign this season against opposition mostly his senior.

Stevens said of the contract: “This is a great reward for the effort and progress Harry has shown since making the step from a school boy to a scholar.

“For a young lad who has just turned 17, he has shown he has the capability of playing regularly in the PL2 team. This shows how highly we rate Harry and I look forward to seeing his continued development at Albion.”

Whitwell has caught the eye of supporters who have watched the young Baggies in action at Keys Park and The Hawthorns this term.

Head coach Beale said recently: “He’s going from strength to strength, Harry. He’s had a fantastic year. He’s already trained in the first team under the new manager, he has had several sessions with the first team this season."

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

West Bromwich Albion Correspondent

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News