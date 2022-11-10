Carlos Corberan keen for relationship between West Brom players and supporters

West Brom players celebrate in front of the fans at QPR (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The new head coach led his side to back-to-back wins by downing QPR at Loftus Road last weekend and the important victory was celebrated with 1,400 travelling fans in west London.

Corberan is keen to reward ‘suffering’ Baggies fans with brighter performances and results after a nightmare start to the Championship season saw Albion sink bottom.

“I think the togetherness between us and the fans is going to be key to further the situation we have in front of us,” Corberan said of the relationship between players and fans. “We have a hard challenge and we know we need the support of the fans.

“We know they have been suffering and we know maybe the expectation was different to the situation right now and we need to face the situation how it is.”

Albion welcome Stoke to The Hawthorns on Saturday for the final fixture before the World Cup break, which sees action pause for just over a month.

A win against the Potters could lift Albion out of the bottom three.

Corberan said: “We know that when we feel this support – we are going to work a lot to have it because it is key for us.

“We are going to give every single thing to create everything with our fans.

“With the ones that didn’t travel on Saturday, with the ones there who made a high effort to support the club, we want to make them feel proud of the team.