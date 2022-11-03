West Brom appoint club legend Chris Brunt to loans manager role

Chris Brunt of West Bromwich Albion at West Bromwich Albion Training Ground on October 14, 2022 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies legend, who played 421 times and scored 49 goals for the club, winning three promotions to the Premier League, became an academy coach at the club in 2021.

And more recently he stepped up alongside Richard Beale, James Morrison and Gary Walsh in an interim team that took charge of three games before the appointment of Carlos Corberan.

Now the former Northern Ireland international will take up a new role at the club, managing the club's loan players.

Albion's senior professional development phase manager Beale, has backed Brunt to succeed in the job - and believes he has a lot to offer the club's youngsters.

He said: "Last year Brunty would come in and help with the coaching a little bit, as and when he was available. This year he is going to be the loans manager which is fantastic, because to have someone like him - number one Chris is a fantastic guy, so humble.

"He's been a real loyal servant to the club and he's really keen to keep that up. Now it's been formalised, everyone's happy and that will only benefit the academy and the youth department that we have someone of the experience of Chris, and his humility, who will help steer those young players in their careers.

"He's already set about his tasks in a really good way, and everyone knows how good a guy he is so it's a really big thing for the academy to get him in.