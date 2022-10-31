West Brom boss Carlos Corberan: I need to see battle

West Bromwich Albion manager Carlos Corberan before the Sky Bet Championship match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich. Picture date: Saturday October 29, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER West Brom. Photo credit should read: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..

Albion fell to another home loss in the new head coach’s first game in charge as Sheffield United prevailed comfortable 2-0 winners.

The defeat sent the Baggies down a position to the foot of the Championship table after just two wins from 17. Asked what positives he saw from his side, Corberan said: “I think the team attacked better in the second half and sometimes the result helps to create that. The mentality was good – in any moment, they didn’t give up.

“I know many people will have seen the situation here, but I need to see it.”

He added: “So I know it can be frustrating for our fans because they have watched these games many times before. The only thing I will do is try my best to change this feeling into a positive one. I will decide one way to work and we will go that way in any circumstance.

“When the result is good, this way easy to believe, when the results are not good, it’s hard to believe.

“We need to start with a high level of a strong mentality.”

The boss continued: “I know this has happened too much at West Bromwich, and we will work to score the goals with the chances we create, and create more of type of chances.

“In the first half, we were trying to press too much and instead of being more solid, we tried to be more aggressive.

“And we started to be more open in individual challenges.

“For the goals, they were winning individual challenges and creating one chance.

“After, I thought we didn’t attack enough well and we didn’t use enough of the position of the full backs in the first half well enough.

“Maybe we weren’t aggressive enough when we received the ball in free spaces to attack more.

“And our actions in our finishing wasn’t clinical enough.”