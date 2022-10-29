Notification Settings

Paul Heckingbottom: West Brom's social media clue gave Sheffield United formation hint

By Lewis Cox

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom revealed Albion's social media channels gave the visitors a key clue of how Carlos Corberan would line up in his first game in charge.

West Bromwich Albion manager Carlos Corberan reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich. Picture date: Saturday October 29, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER West Brom. Photo credit should read: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..

The Blades chief oversaw a 2-0 victory at The Hawthorns as Corberan's Baggies bow ended in a home defeat in the Championship.

While the visitors may have been left guessing how the hosts would line up in the Spanish head coach's first game in charge, Heckingbottom admitted an image posted on Albion's social media channels in the build-up to the contest provided a big hint at the home side's formation.

Though it is unclear which image Heckingbottom made reference to, a picture posted on Thursday showed Corberan, in training, holding a piece of paper with scribbled writing on it, enough to make out some of its contents.

Corberan went on to set his side out 3-4-3, a formation he used often at former club Huddersfield, something pre-empted by the Blades.

Heckingbottom said: "We were pretty sure what the set-up would be like.

"I think West Brom maybe put a little bit too much out on their social media channels for us to see.

"So we were pretty sure what it would look like.

"But yeah it's always about us, our intent, how we play, we didn't want to wait for anything to spark us off, a tackle, a goal, something on the sideline, we wanted to play how we want to from the first whistle."

Sheffield United prevailed 2-0 victors through early goals from Iliman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie as the new head coach started his tenure with a defeat.

